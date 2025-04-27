Sponsors Sought For Tri-Rivers Fair

The Tri-Rivers Fair, a beloved tradition in Saline County, is gearing up for another exciting year from July 31 to August 3. and inviting local businesses, organizations, and individuals to be part of the magic via sponsorship.

Operated by the nonprofit Saline County Fair Association the fair is dedicated to celebrating the heart of our region through agriculture, youth development, local talent and family-friendly entertainment. As a volunteer-led event, every sponsorship dollar goes directly toward supporting 4-H youth programs, community activities, entertainment and accessible experiences for families of all ages.

“Sponsoring the fair isn’t just advertising — it’s an investment in community connection and legacy,” said Eric Blomquist, Tri Rivers Fair Board President. “We’re proud to offer partners visibility and engagement with thousands of fairgoers while supporting a truly local, nonprofit event.”

The 2025 fair will include a full schedule of exciting attractions: a lively parade, pedal pull, touch-a-truck, open class competitions, food trucks, the draft horse pull, the demo derby, live entertainment and much more. This year’s new theme “Fairadise,” will be introduced as well.

Sponsorship packages are available at multiple levels with perks ranging from social media and website promotion, to on-site signage and event naming opportunities. Small or large businesses are welcome and the fair is looking for any partner that is looking to make a difference.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor for the 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair, visit https://tririversfair.org/sponsorship-opportunities/.