Splish Splash, Dogs Get a Bath

Nearly 150 dogs were scrubbed squeaky clean at an event in Salina on Sunday. The Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter hosted a fundraising dog-wash event.

Along with a scrubbing, dogs also had an opportunity to receive a little more tender loving care. Kayla’s Canine Kutz and Brandy’s Pampered Pets donated their time and expertise to provide pedicures, ear cleaning, and gland expression.

The goal was pretty simple, to have your furry friend look his or her best as summer winds down. It was mission accomplished for the large number of dogs who were brought to the event.

According to the organization, volunteers washed about 140 dogs during the four hour event. Volunteers were busy the entire time, and they say this was one of the most successful dog wash events they have hosted.

Funds raised will benefit the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization made up of entirely volunteers. The organization’s mission is to provide spay/neuter surgeries, medical care and assistance to the animals in the community that belong to families in need and to assist the Salina Animal Services with their time, labor and interest in re-homing abandoned and stray animals residing at the shelter.

The Salina Animal Shelter provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. It is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.