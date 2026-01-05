SPL Youth Services Remodel Underway

The long anticipated remodel of the Youth Services began on Monday at the Salina Public Library.

Director Melanie Hedgepeth joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of topics including an update on how the wall to wall project in the basement is coming along.

This project will re-imagine the Youth Services space on the lower level to create a destination for youth and families to read, play, create, learn and grow.

What to Expect

Program Relocations: Some programs will be held in alternate spaces during construction. Check the online calendar at calendar.salinapubliclibrary.org for up-to-date information on program locations.

Room Reservations: The Prescott Room and Technology Conference Room will be temporarily unavailable for reservations.

Youth and Teen Materials: These collections will be located on the east side of the main floor, where adult media is currently housed.

Adult Media: Adult DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks will be moved near adult fiction and nonfiction.

Noise and Seating: Expect occasional construction noise and a reduction in seating as all collections are consolidated on the main floor.

Material Donations Paused: All donations of materials have been paused to help free up storage space. Books can be donated to Little Free Libraries, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Salvation Army, Goodwill, DAV, or the Salina Recycling Center.

Library staff are available to help you find materials. Holds can be placed through the online catalog at discover.salinapubliclibrary.org. You will be notified when your holds are ready to be picked up.