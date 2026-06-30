Special Session to Focus on Water Quality

Salina City Commissioners will meet Wednesday afternoon for a special study session to focus on water quality issues in a west Salina neighborhood.

Mayor Mike Hoppock joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of issues including the drinking water on Dover Drive.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/hoppock-water.mp3

Last week Sheree Spratlen, who lives on Dover Drive, brought with her samples of tap water from her home. As she spoke, Spratlen held up the murky brown water.

The City Commission will convene for a special study session at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1st, to discuss water quality concerns and steps to correct the issue.