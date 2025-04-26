Special Project Inspired by Special Person

A ribbon cutting and book signing at Rolling Hills Zoo Saturday afternoon signified the completion of a special project inspired by a special person. The new Drawings by Trent Family Room, in honor of Trent Landreth, was dedicated.

Among those who gathered were Trent and his family. Following the ribbon cutting and dedication, guests were able to meet Trent and attend a book signing event.

According to the zoo, the Drawings by Trent Family Room is a thoughtfully designed space that prioritizes care and inclusivity. This quiet, sensory-friendly room offers a peaceful retreat for individuals and families who may experience sensory overload, providing a controlled environment to decompress and relax. In addition, the room will serve as a private lactation space for mothers who are breastfeeding or pumping.

Named in honor of Trent Landreth, the gifted artist behind Drawings by Trent, the Family Room features his remarkable animal artwork, creating a calming and welcoming atmosphere.

Trent, born in 1997 and diagnosed with classic autism at the age of two, discovered his passion for drawing as soon as he could hold a pen. Despite facing communication challenges, Trent expresses himself through his extraordinary animal illustrations. Because he does not part with his original drawings, a limited number of prints have been made available, allowing others to enjoy his unique and captivating art.

Trent’s father Corey told KSAL News it was a special day for the family, made more special by the love and kindness shown by Rolling Hills Zoo.

Drawings by Trent is dedicated to encourage families to help their children reach their full potential, educating communities on the value of individuals of all abilities, and inspiring everyone to recognize and utilize their own talents. By supporting Trent’s artwork, individuals not only celebrate his talent but also provide hope to families with similar experiences.

Rolling Hills Zoo is honored to partner with Drawings by Trent to bring this meaningful space to life, reinforcing the zoo’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all visitors.

The Drawings by Trent Family Room is located just south of the Overlook Restaurant, in the basement of Safari Station.