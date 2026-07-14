Special Hunt Applications Open

Hunters looking for unique opportunities on public and private lands across Kansas can apply for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Special Hunts program in July.

According to the Agency, the program offers more than 400 limited-access hunting opportunities throughout the fall and winter, providing access to areas that are not typically open to hunting or are managed to provide high-quality hunting experiences.

The Special Hunts program includes opportunities for deer, upland game, waterfowl, dove, turkey, and furbearers on select public lands, private lands, and wildlife areas across the state. While participation in the program is free, hunters must obtain all applicable hunting licenses, permits, tags, and stamps as required by Kansas law.

Applications for all fall and winter Special Hunts will be accepted July 1-31, 2026. Hunts can be viewed and applications submitted at ksoutdoors.gov/special-hunts. Successful applicants will be selected by a random draw with notification emails sent in mid-August.

Resident and nonresident hunters may apply, though some hunts are restricted to Kansas residents only. When applying online, hunters will select hunts by species, date, and one of four hunt type categories: Open, Youth, Mentor, or Disabled.

Open Hunts are available to all applicants with no age or experience restrictions.

are available to all applicants with no age or experience restrictions. Youth Hunts require each hunting party to include at least one hunter age 16 or younger, accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 18 or older. Some hunts have more specific age requirements.

require each hunting party to include at least one hunter age 16 or younger, accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 18 or older. Some hunts have more specific age requirements. Mentor Hunts are designed for youth and novice hunters supervised by a licensed adult mentor age 18 or older. Both the novice and mentor can hunt, unless otherwise specified.

are designed for youth and novice hunters supervised by a licensed adult mentor age 18 or older. Both the novice and mentor can hunt, unless otherwise specified. Disabled Hunts are intended for hunters with disabilities. Applicants must have a valid Disabled Identification Card issued by the Kansas Department of Revenue for disabled parking privileges. Some hunts may have specific eligibility requirements.

Applicants are responsible for meeting all eligibility requirements and obtaining any required licenses, permits, tags, or stamps before participating. Hunter Education certification is required unless exempt by Kansas law. Nonresident hunters applying for deer Special Hunts must have successfully drawn the appropriate Kansas deer permit to participate in deer hunts.

For complete program information, hunt listings, eligibility requirements, and to apply, visit ksoutdoors.gov/special-hunts.