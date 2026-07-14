Clemency Denied For Carr Brothers

Kansas Governor Governor Laura Kelly has denied a clemency request by brothers Reginald Carr and Jonathan Carr for commutation of their death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Carr brothers were convicted in 2000 for terrorizing a group of five friends in Wichita before forcing them into a field before shooting them. Four of the victims died, and the Carr brothers were convicted of capital murder.

“I have long supported the repeal of the death penalty, believing it an impractical, expensive burden on the state. And, because it mandates multiple opportunities for appeal, it drastically delays closure for the families of the victims. A sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole makes much more sense for all concerned.

“However, the death penalty is current law in Kansas and, if ever there were a situation in which the death penalty is justified, it is that of the unspeakably heinous acts of torture and murder committed by Reginald and Jonathan Carr.

“Because of the horrific nature of their crimes and because it appears that their punishment was meted out after thoughtful consideration by a jury of their peers, I am denying the death sentence commutation requests of both Reginald Carr and Jonathan Carr.

“I hope that this denial provides some comfort for those who still grieve their loved ones 26 years later.”

Individuals who have received a death penalty sentence may request a commutation of that sentence to life without the possibility of parole by submitting an application to the Prisoner Review Board (PRB). The PRB must provide a 30-day notice to victims, the prosecuting attorney, and the judge of the court in which the defendant was convicted. After the 30-day notice has elapsed, the PRB must submit a report on the application to the governor within 120 days. The governor cannot take action on a request for clemency before receiving the report from the PRB, unless, if after 120 days, the PRB has not yet submitted a report. Additional information about the clemency process can be found here and here.

As of July 14, 2026, the Office of the Governor has denied clemency applications from the following individuals sentenced to death: Reginald Carr (denied), Jonathan Carr (denied), John Robinson (denied).