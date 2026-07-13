Commissioners Approve Water Relief Plan

Salina City Commissioners Monday approved a water relief program.

Plans include letting bids for replacement of water mains on Dover Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, and Larson Avenue in late August and awarding the bid to a contractor as quickly as practical in the fall of 2026.

Staff has also been developing an administrative framework to provide monetary relief to residents experiencing verified water quality impacts associated with the public water system. The objective of this policy is to provide relief for the Water Base Charge, Water Usage Charge, and State Water Fee that appear on monthly billing statements. Residents who are determined to qualify under the policy would be eligible for retroactive rebate of covered water charges back to January 1, 2025, and would continue to receive temporary rate relief until testing and operational review indicate that conditions have sufficiently improved.

Additionally, commissioners approved a $750 rebate program for customers impacted to get a filtration system for their home, and help to those with insufficient funds to purchase a system.