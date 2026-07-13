Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder

A Manhattan woman was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree on Saturday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, officers filed a report of attempted murder in the first degree at approximately 3:47 p.m. on July 11 in Manhattan.

A 13-year-old male was listed as the victim. A known 44-year-old woman was listed as the suspect.

Amanda Lynn Etter, 44, of Manhattan, was arrested for attempted murder in the first degree at approximately 8:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Road. Etter was issued a total bond of $1 million and remains confined in the Riley County Jail.