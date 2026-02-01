Special Election Forum Planned

A forum to provide information about the looming special election which will decide whether or not the pit bull dog ban in Salina will be rescinded is planned for this week.

This Tuesday evening the Salina League of Women Voters is partnering with the Salina Area Technical College Student Government Association to host a forum about the upcoming local mail-only vote on repeal of the breed specific law.

The purpose of the event it to educate about the breed-specific dog law, and detail how to participate in the mail-in ballot election.

A panel of presenters will include:

Saline County Election Clerk Jamie Doss explaining the voting process.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood discussing the challenges with the current law and the challenges of changing the law.

State Director of the Humane Society of the United States Midge Grinstead urging a yes vote.

.Alan Jilka, Salina City Commissioner when the law was passed, urging a no vote.

A media panel will also ask questions.

The event is this Tuesday evening, February 3rd, at 6 p.m. in Building J at Salina Area Technical College, 2605 Berschel Ave.