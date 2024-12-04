SPD Wraps Up Traffic Enforcement Program

The Salina Police Department wrapped up their Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement program that began in the days leading up to and through the holiday.

According to Sergeant Matt Gawith, officers conducted overtime patrols to target unrestrained drivers, speeding violations and all other Kansas traffic laws.

Police report that officers wrote 24 adult and teen safety belt citations, 93 speeding citations along with 57 other citations and 7 arrests.

In total, officers made 138 enforcement stops during the campaign.

The program was supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.