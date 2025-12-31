SPD: Stabbing Never Happened

Salina Police are unraveling the story of how a man ended up at the hospital with scratches on his arms Wednesday morning.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were interviewing the 38-year-old about the injuries he claimed happened during an encounter with a couple of homeless men in an alley near Walnut and 4th Street.

The victim told police he had given the men some food and a little cash. They in turn jumped him with a knife. Video surveillance from the area showed the incident never happened.

Police believe the man may have had a domestic fight with his brother. The incident remains under investigation.