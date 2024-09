Authorities are looking for a stolen car with California plates.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 75-year-old female victim told officers she pulled into Walgreens on S. Broadway on Friday night and stepped out to talk with someone nearby.

The woman reportedly left the engine running on her blue, 2012 Hyundai Sonata and soon realized it was gone.

The car is valued at $12,000 and has California tag 6UZB 539.