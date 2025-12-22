SPD Looking for Group of Thieves

Police are investigating a distract and grab theft at a Salina store.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Sunday afternoon around 4pm, a group of two men and two women worked in concert to steal over $10,000 in cash from El Planeta Mexican Store on South Ohio.

Police say the two men and a woman orchestrated a distraction for staff to react to – while another woman in the group snuck behind the counter to steal a bank bag of money. The group, who were all wearing medical face masks left the area in a gray, Honda van with Virginia licence plates.

Police are looking for more video footage as the investigation continues.