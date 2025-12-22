SPD Investigating Three Burglaries

Salina Police are investigating a string of connected burglaries.

Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that thieves broke into the Boy Scouts of America, 644 S. Ohio, All Eyes On You Salon,905 Prescott and a nearby home. Employees at both businesses discovered the crime as they arrived to work on Friday morning.

Police say burglars rummaged through the office, stealing cash, food items and a Boy Scout medal. Loss and damage is listed at over $3,000.

At, All Eyes On You Salon, thieves took gift cards, a lap top and cash. Loss is estimated at over $4,000.

Police add that a nearby home in the 600 block of Guernsey was also hit. Someone entered an attached garage and stole a wallet with cash and cards, fishing tackle box and a lighter. They also discarded some items stolen from the Boys Scouts office and left it behind in the garage.

Loss is listed at $150.