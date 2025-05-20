SPD: “Click It or Ticket”

The Salina Police Department is reminding motorists to remember to wear their seat belts as they travel across the city – or across the state.

Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays in the nation, SPD is urging all drivers and passengers to buckle up.

According to Police Sgt. Matt Gawith, during Click It or Ticket campaign, drivers will be met with extra enforcement. “We will be on the lookout for the unrestrained drivers, passengers, and children traveling our roads,” he said.

Sgt. Gawith added, “Your seat belt could be what saves you and those riding with you. Insist that everyone in the vehicle is retrained before you start.”

“I also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, The Salina Police Department is committed to ticketing and educating the violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions such as speeding. We want you to be as safe as possible on your travels.”

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs from May 18th through June 1st.