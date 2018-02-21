SPARK Artist Resource Exchange Opens March 2

SPARK Artist Resource Exchange will celebrate the opening of its building, 146 S. Santa Fe, on Friday, March 2, from 7-10 pm. In the spirit of creative collaboration, the opening event is a “make-your-own” minifestival.

Visual artists, writers, musicians, dancers, actors, and creative makers of all kinds are invited to fill the building with sound and sight.

Singer and percussionist Bruce Lacy, Salina, will emcee an open mic to include music, poems and prose, performances, and opportunities for visual artists to speak briefly about their work. Tables will be provided for artists to share examples of what they make.

During the opening event, artist and Salina Arts and Humanities Director Brad Anderson will lead artists and other visitors in creating a collective sculpture to be installed in the building.

Visitors can contribute to a collaborative poem designed by writer and SPARK manager Lori Brack. The building will open at 6 pm for artists to drop off work.

“Our goal is to pack the building with artists,” said artist and SPARK building committee member Travis Benoist, Salina. Mickie Lacy, Salina writer and SPARK program committee member describes the building as a “safe, happy, sharing, and caring space for artists at all levels.”

A partial list of artists who will be performing and sharing their work includes: Sarah Hawley Crews and Tim Crews, Mike Gebhardt, Christopher Riley, Mickie Lacy, Michelle LeFort, Pam Harris, and Harley Elliott.

Snacks will be provided; attendees should bring their own beverages.

SPARK is a new project with the mission of inspiring, connecting, and empowering all artists to thrive as valued community members. It is supported in part by grants from the Greater Salina Community Foundation, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, and Salina Arts and Humanities.

SPARK will develop over the next three years as an artist-led project dedicated to the professional development of local and regional artists in all genres.

SPARK creates strategic partnerships with the goal of shaping a community that acknowledges and requires the participation of artists as decision-makers.

SPARK works intentionally to provide space, connections, and resources that help artists thrive and to provide leadership that makes artists’ presence a crucial element of daily life in Salina and the region. The project is guided by committees of volunteers consisting of musicians, writers, arts workers, and visual artists: Bruce Lacy, Mickie Lacy, Travis Benoist, Gary Hobbie, Riley Fouts, Christopher Riley, Joel Beets, Brad Anderson, Heather Smith, and Kevin Baxter