SPARK Artist Resource Exchange Begins Second Year

SPARK Artist Resource Exchange is a project funded by the Greater Salina Community Foundation and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation focused on inspiring, connecting, and empowering artists to thrive as valued community members. The project has the goal of shaping a community that acknowledges and requires the participation of artists as decision-makers in Salina and the region. The project focuses on artist participation in downtown redevelopment and in healing environments.

These artist created and focused workshops and classes will take place in September at SPARK, 146 S. Santa Fe:

Sept 11, 18, 25 @ 6-7 pm: Teach Your Art workshop in collaboration with with Gretchen Boyum and Anne Hoekstra, Salina Art Center; and Grace Peterson, Salina Arts & Humanities. $10/session. To enroll, call the Salina Art Center at 827-1431.

Sept 12 @ 7-8:30 pm: Artist Funding Opportunities with Salina Arts & Humanities experts Anna V. Pauscher and Grace Peterson – Horizons and Smoky Hill River Festival proposals. Free and open to all artists.

Sept 17 @ 6:30-9 pm Artist Mixer, performance, and discussion with Acoustic Eidolon musical duo in collaboration with Salina Arts & Humanities Arts Infusion. Free and open to musicians, artists, and the public.

Sept 20-Oct 25 @ 6-8 pm Thursdays: Six by Seven for Writers: Writing Toward Publication in collaboration with Salina Public Library’s CLASS, Lori Brack instructor ($35). Enroll at salina.coursestorm.com or at the library.

Sept 27 @ noon: Arts Networking Brown Bag for artists, organizations, and individuals to share information about local events and opportunities.

Sept 29 @ 9 am-3 pm: Camera, editing, and video production training for artists ($20) in collaboration with Salina Media Connection. Enroll by emailing [email protected] .

Finally, SPARK and the Stiefel Theatre collaborate to offer opportunities for local and regional artists to develop their professionalism. At 7 p.m. on Sept. 15, Lindsborg musician Tyler Atkinson will lead an interactive discussion about Gillian Welch’s music in the Watson Room. Salina musician Sadie Lilly will perform on the street in front of the theatre from 7-8 p.m.