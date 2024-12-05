Soybean Celebration to Debut in Salina

Come January, soybean farmers in Kansas can unite in a new way to recognize good news in agriculture. The inaugural Kansas Soybean Celebration debuts January 31 in Salina and invites growers to join for an evening of awards, camaraderie and celebratory remarks.

“We are starting a new tradition at Kansas Soybean with the creation of the Kansas Soybean Celebration,” event co-chair Brett Neibling, Highland, says. “We feel Celebration better serves farmers with a more central location while still providing top notch education and entertainment.”

Over four decades, soybean growers gathered in Topeka each January for the Kansas Soybean Expo. The KSA-led Expo, made possible by checkoff funding, set attendees up for a successful year through expert presentations in research, economics, weather and more. To modernize outreach efforts and strategically align grower events, association directors saw an opportunity to transition away from the Expo format and name.

“For years, the board discussed how to better serve our members and reach more growers,” Neibling, KSA First Vice President, says. “The Kansas Soybean Expo has been great for reaching members, but things run their course. We are excited about this new event.”

Kansas Soybean Celebration follows Kansas Commodity Classic at Salina’s Hilton Garden Inn. The KSA annual member meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. in the hotel dining area followed by a social hour and networking with corporate sponsors and agronomic researchers. Celebration begins at 4:30 p.m. and features numerous food stations and continued conversation. A program of awards, organizational updates and a featured speaker comprise the evening’s agenda.

The Kansas Soybean Expo historically recognized KSA’s Friend of Soy and Meritorious Service recipients, honored farmer-leaders retiring from service and announced results of the Kansas Soybean Yield and Value Contests. These awards are now slated for presentation at Celebration.

Event registration is expected to open early December. Event details and updates are available at www.kansassoybeans.org/celebration.