Southeast Sweeps 3A Titles to Highlight State Cross Country

Despite losing runners, Southeast of Saline’s cross country teams persevered to end 2020 on top.

The Southeast of Saline boy’s team overcame the loss of Dominic Jackson to claim its third straight Class 3A state championship, edging Smoky Valley 58-62 for the crown. The girls did the same, surviving without Savannah Sutton to defeat Scott City by 26 points, 62-78.

After finishing fourth at state a year ago, Jackson went down. Still, he was able to get up to finish 100th. Sutton also tumbled, but didn’t finish.

Returning state champion Dylan Sprecker didn’t repeat, but after missing the regional last week, he followed through with a fourth-place showing. Luke Gleason backed that showing by taking 10th. Damion Jackson took 14th, Spencer Smith ended up in 36th, and Andrew Hanson finished 38th.

In the girls race, Jentrie Alderson failed to defend her title, but still finished in sixth place. Ashley Prochazka added a 22nd, Joni Schroeder was 31st, Mallorie Pearson finished 42nd and Sadie Franklin was 51st.

Southeast of Saline boys results

Dylan Sprecker, 4th, 17:12.78

Luke Gleason, 10th, 17:36.07

Damion Jackson, 14th, 17:46.01

Spencer Smith, 36th, 18:22.14

Andrew Hanson, 38th, 18:28.99

Joel Kejr, 52nd, 18:51.60

Dominic Jackson, 100th, 20:44.65

Smoky Valley boys results

Ryan Heline, 3rd, 16:35.97

Lukas Apel, 17th, 17:48.22

Justice Gardner, 22nd, 18:01.20

Tytus Reed, 31st, 18:16.31

Stephen Peterson, 34th, 18:20.47

Garret Huffman, 66th, 19:20.66

Samuel Peterson, 68th, 19:22.07

Minneapolis boys results

Joel Abell, 59th, 19:12.43

Daniel Roth, 85th, 20:01.78

Shafer Nelson, 88th, 20:10.03

Brendan Shanks, 98th, 20:41.11

Riley Bohl, 102nd, 20:49.04

Southeast of Saline girls results

Jentrie Alderson, 7th, 21:12.74

Ashley Prochazka, 22nd, 21:51.12

Joni Schroeder, 31st, 22:12.04

Mallorie Pearson, 42nd, 22:32.87

Sadie Franklin, 51st, 22:47.95

Brookelyn Adams, 72nd, 24:09.72

Smoky Valley girls results

Beth Lambert, 15th, 21:03.38

Minneapolis girls results

Maddy Krueger, 5th, 20:51.31

Alayna Cossaart, 6th, 21:09.06

Class 4A

Abilene boys results (12th place)

Grant Waite, 38th, 18:18.43

Levi Hager, 61st, 19:01.71

Triston Cattone, 63rd, 19:06.62

Trevor Tovar, 64th, 19:07.57

Thurman Geissinger, 76th, 19:26.60

Dayton Wuthnow, 87th, 20:16.50

Toben Schwarz, 94th, 21:45.82

McPherson boys results

Cody Achilles, 7th, 16:58.76

Roberto Mendez, 58th, 18:49.50

Chapman girls results

Taylor Briggs, CHAMPION for fourth time, 18:18.96

Abilene girls results

Bailey Rock, 39th, 22:46.83

McPherson girls results (11th place)

Courtney Eickbus, 20th, 21:39.18

Evangeline Elder, 37th, 22:39.77

Renae Hendricks, 83rd, 25:16.36

Keanna Sullivan, 87th, 26:34.20

Aleah Perry, 89th, 26:49.87

Class 5A

Salina Central boys results

William Griffith, 24th, 16:58.71

Isaac French, 53rd, 17:28.83

Salina South girls results

Grace Allen, 36th, 20:49.16

Class 2A

Ell-Saline boys results (7th place)

Kelton Kern, 24th, 17:30.0

Gavin Brady, 49th, 18:12.60

Carson Fouard, 75th, 19:26.4

Colton Bell, 76th, 19:28.3

Shawn Weis, 79th, 19:49.6

Sacred Heart girls results (5th place)

Madisyn Ehrlich, 17th, 20:59.4

Emma Roberts, 26th, 21:22.5

Lauryn Mikkelson, 40th, 22:06.8

Eva Matteucci, 48th, 22:23.7

Isabelle Greenemey, 71st, 23:43.8

Evelyn Mendez, 74th, 23:53.7

Alyssa Mikkelson, 92nd, 26:48.0

Bennington girls results (10th place)

Peyton Piepho, 32nd, 21:49.1

Taryn Paulino, 38th, 22:03.8

Regan Robinson, 53rd, 22:45.9

Adelia Janssen, 76th, 24:10.3

Alexis Wheeler, 87th, 25:45.4

Ryanne Feeney, 95th, 27:11.0

Class 1A

Canton-Galva boys results

Morgan Becker, 9th, 17:12.9

Christian Darrah, 15th, 17:43.0

Lincoln girls results (2nd place)

Jaycee Vath, CHAMPION, 19:20.0

Shelbie Ford, 20th, 22:14.4

Raegen Stewart, 25th, 22:47.5

Alex Briggs, 47th, 25:29.8