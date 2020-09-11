Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 54 °

Southeast Stifles Beloit in Trojan War

Pat StrathmanSeptember 11, 2020

The “Trojan War” has produced some low-scoring, physical battles between Southeast of Saline and Beloit.

Southeast was ready for that challenge Friday night.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt threw for two touchdowns, Beloit failed to reach 100 yards of total offense, and Southeast of Saline out-muscled Beloit, 18-0, for its first-ever shutout in the history of the Trojan War. Southeast of Saline improved to 2-0 while Beloit fell to 0-2.

Points came at a premium, but Southeast was able to move the ball, totaling 246 yards of offense, 144 coming through the air. Tailback Bryant Banks had both scores in the opening half. The first was a nine-yard scamper while the second was on a 15-yard pass from Gebhardt, giving Southeast of Saline a 12-0 advantage at the break.

Gebhardt padded the cushion to 18 points when he hooked up with Michael Murray on an 18-yard score in the third period.

Southeast shut down Beloit’s well-known rushing attack, limiting Beloit to 60 rushing yards on 60 carries. Beloit was just 4-of-16 via the air for 11 yards with one interception.

Gebhardt was 12-of-23 passing for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 39 yards.

Banks finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches.

Matthew Rodriguez paved the way defensively, registering 10 tackles, four for loss. Dawson Adams had 11 tackles, two for loss. Southeast of Saline had nine tackles for negative yardage in total.

Southeast of Saline welcomes Ellsworth next Friday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 9/5

September 5, 2020 10:43 am

Southeast of Saline Pulls Away From Minneapol...

 6:56 am

High School Sports Digest – 9/3

September 4, 2020 10:30 am

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 8/29

August 29, 2020 10:16 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Southeast Stifles Beloit in Trojan ...

The "Trojan War" has produced some low-scoring, physical battles between Southeast of Saline and Bel...

September 11, 2020 Comments

Mavericks Too Much for Cougars

Sports News

September 11, 2020

Wildcats run past Vikings

Sports News

September 11, 2020

Solomon Outlasts Wakefield to go to...

Sports News

September 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Biplane to Help Tell Stor...
September 11, 2020Comments
Truck Stolen From Drivewa...
September 11, 2020Comments
K-State Cancels Spring Br...
September 11, 2020Comments
Kelly Calls On Finance Co...
September 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH