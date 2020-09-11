Southeast Stifles Beloit in Trojan War

The “Trojan War” has produced some low-scoring, physical battles between Southeast of Saline and Beloit.

Southeast was ready for that challenge Friday night.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt threw for two touchdowns, Beloit failed to reach 100 yards of total offense, and Southeast of Saline out-muscled Beloit, 18-0, for its first-ever shutout in the history of the Trojan War. Southeast of Saline improved to 2-0 while Beloit fell to 0-2.

Points came at a premium, but Southeast was able to move the ball, totaling 246 yards of offense, 144 coming through the air. Tailback Bryant Banks had both scores in the opening half. The first was a nine-yard scamper while the second was on a 15-yard pass from Gebhardt, giving Southeast of Saline a 12-0 advantage at the break.

Gebhardt padded the cushion to 18 points when he hooked up with Michael Murray on an 18-yard score in the third period.

Southeast shut down Beloit’s well-known rushing attack, limiting Beloit to 60 rushing yards on 60 carries. Beloit was just 4-of-16 via the air for 11 yards with one interception.

Gebhardt was 12-of-23 passing for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 39 yards.

Banks finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches.

Matthew Rodriguez paved the way defensively, registering 10 tackles, four for loss. Dawson Adams had 11 tackles, two for loss. Southeast of Saline had nine tackles for negative yardage in total.

Southeast of Saline welcomes Ellsworth next Friday.