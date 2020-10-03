Southeast Slows Colby to Improve to 5-0

For the first time since 2016, the Southeast of Saline Trojans are 5-0.

Southeast of Saline’s defense recorded two touchdowns, tailback Bryant Banks ran for 114 yards, and the Trojans stayed perfect with a 32-8 victory at previously unbeaten Colby Friday night.

Both teams entered the contest with stellar defenses with Colby giving up 5.5 points per game and Southeast surrendering four points a night.

Southeast kicked off the scoring through the air. Quarterback Jaxson Gebhart found receiver Chase Poague on a 20-yard strike. SES converted the two-point try, giving the Trojans the only points of the first quarter.

The Trojans picked up their second touchdown from their defense as Poague recovered a fumble in the end zone. The Trojans again cashed in on the two-point conversion, increasing the Trojan cushion to 16-0 at intermission.

Southeast of Saline ballooned the lead out even further on a 22-yard TD run by Gebhart. Following the two-point conversion, the Trojans had a 24-0 advantage in the third.

Colby finally put together a scoring drive, scoring on a five-yard run to trim the deficit to 24-8. Gebhart put the finishing touches on the highly-anticipated game with a 31-yard interception return for a score late in the third.

The Trojans accumulated 268 yards of offense with no turnovers. Meanwhile, the Eagles suffered from three miscues.

Linebacker Matthew Rodriguez paced the Trojans with 14 tackles, three for loss. Tyler Breeding added 10 stops and a tackle for loss.

Gebhart was 5-of-11 passing for 75 yards and a score. He also ran 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Banks finished with 114 yards on 21 touches.

Southeast of Saline returns to Gypsum next Friday, hosting the Goodland Cowboys.