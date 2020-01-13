Southeast of Saline Sweeps Minneapolis

Southeast of Saline’s boys basketball team go up big early on and held on for a 55-50 road win over Minneapolis on Monday night.

The Trojans popped the No. 8-ranked team in 3A in the mouth right away, as Bryant Banks led the Trojans early with buckets down low. Meanwhile, Minneapolis struggled offensively. The Lions struggled with turnovers and when they were able to get a look at the bucket, they weren’t able to convert.

After one, SES led 19-7.

Southeast stretched the lead to 14 to start the second to gain its largest lead on the game. Minneapolis still struggled with turnovers as MHS had 16 of them in the first half alone. Those turnovers led to a 27-17 halftime lead for the Trojans.

After cutting the deficit to 39-31 going in to the fourth, Minneapolis finally woke up offensively. The Lions got things going with Jonah Ausherman, Spencer Davidson and Nolan White. The trio led the way in the comeback effort by getting to the bucket with ease in the final quarter.

Minneapolis cut the lead down to one twice in the period. Both times the Lions got stops and the ball back, however, turnovers reared its ugly head yet again, as MHS threw the ball away both times.

Southeast of Saline (5-2, 2-1 NCAA) sealed the deal with an and-one bucket by Eli Harris with one minute to go. The win is the second this year for the Trojans over a ranked team in 3A. Jaxson Gebhardt led all scorers with 16 points and Harris had 15.

Minneapolis (6-2, 3-2 NCAA) turned the ball over 24 times on the game. The 50 point output was the lowest of the year so far for MHS.

The Lions were led by White with 15 points, Davidson had 14 and Ausherman finished with 13 points.

Southeast of Saline travels to Russell on Tuesday, while Minneapolis steps out of league and plays at Valley Heights.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE GIRLS 57, Minneapolis 40

Southeast of Saline utilized a 9-0 run at the start of the second quarter as red-hot shooting from three to run away from the Lady Lions.

After being tied 12-12 after one, Madison Fear, Meredith Tillberg and Alaina Yianakopulas all sank three pointers to open the period. The run led the Trojans to a 30-21 halftime lead.

Zoie Shupe kept Minneapolis in the game in the third quarter, as the Lions’ Senior made her first two three pointers of the year on Monday. However, Southeast of Saline was too hot offensively and Minneapolis couldn’t keep up.

Southeast of Saline (4-3, 1-2 NCAA) had another big game from Karsyn Schlesener who had 19 points. Fear tallied in a season-best 12 on the evening.

Minneapolis (2-6, 1-4 NCAA) saw Shupe’s career-best night with 16 points in a losing effort. Courtney Forte added in 10 for the Lady Lions.

Minneapolis travels to Valley Heights on Tuesday, the game can be heard on Salina radio station, 92.7 The New Zoo.