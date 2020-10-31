Southeast of Saline Runs All Over Clay Center

Southeast of Saline’s offense can hurt opponents in numerous ways.

Clay Center learned just how deadly the ground game can be.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt and running back Bryant Banks combined for six touchdowns, Southeast ran for over 400 yards, and the Trojans steamrolled the Tigers, 46-8, in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Gebhardt kicked off the scoring with a 12-yard TD run in the first quarter. Banks followed with TD runs of 11 and 40 yards in the second period. Clay Center would score on a 49-yard pass, cutting the deficit to 24-8 by intermission.

The second half was dominated by the Trojans. Banks picked up a pair of TD runs, the first from three yards out and the second from eight yards. In between the two touchdowns, Gebhardt found the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

Southeast of Saline racked up 449 yards, 407 coming on the ground. Gebhardt ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Banks finished with 157 rushing yards and four scores on 22 totes.

Clay Center logged just 147 yards of total offense with three turnovers. The Tigers were 2-of-11 on third downs. Tyler Breeding and Sterling Harp recorded eight tackles each, combing for six tackles for loss.

Southeast of Saline welcomes Marysville (4-4) next week. Marysville dominated Colby, 45-21.