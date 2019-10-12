Southeast of Saline Pounds Mission Valley

After suffering their first loss a week ago, the Southeast of Saline Trojans were looking to get back on track.

Southeast of Saline did just that.

The defense gave up just six first downs, the offense racked up 292 rushing yards, and the Trojans coasted to a 48-6 victory at Mission Valley (2-4, 0-3 in Class 2A District 4) Friday night.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt started the scoring for the Trojans. The Southeast of Saline signal caller scored on a 19-yard run. Gebhardt’s second score came via special teams, returning a punt 64 yards to give Southeast of Saline a 14-0 advantage in the first.

Southeast of Saline (5-1, 2-1 in Class 2A District 4) stalled in the second, but came out of halftime looking to change that. Tailback Bryant Banks did just that, recording a pair of rushing touchdowns, two of the four total he had for the night.

Banks ran for 162 yards and four scores on 22 carries. Gebhardt had 19 totes for 128 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Gebhardt threw just 12 times, completing five of them for 57 yards.

Defensively, Matthew Rodriguez had another stellar game, accumulating 12 tackles, four for loss. Tyler Breeding was rock solid as well, making 11 stops, one for loss.

The Trojans’ next opponent will be tough as Southeast of Saline hosts Riley County next Friday. The Falcons are 4-2 overall, but most importantly, 3-0 in District play.