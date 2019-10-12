Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 36 °

Southeast of Saline Pounds Mission Valley

Pat StrathmanOctober 11, 2019

After suffering their first loss a week ago, the Southeast of Saline Trojans were looking to get back on track.

Southeast of Saline did just that.

The defense gave up just six first downs, the offense racked up 292 rushing yards, and the Trojans coasted to a 48-6 victory at Mission Valley (2-4, 0-3 in Class 2A District 4) Friday night.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt started the scoring for the Trojans. The Southeast of Saline signal caller scored on a 19-yard run. Gebhardt’s second score came via special teams, returning a punt 64 yards to give Southeast of Saline a 14-0 advantage in the first.

Southeast of Saline (5-1, 2-1 in Class 2A District 4) stalled in the second, but came out of halftime looking to change that. Tailback Bryant Banks did just that, recording a pair of rushing touchdowns, two of the four total he had for the night.

Banks ran for 162 yards and four scores on 22 carries. Gebhardt had 19 totes for 128 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Gebhardt threw just 12 times, completing five of them for 57 yards.

Defensively, Matthew Rodriguez had another stellar game, accumulating 12 tackles, four for loss. Tyler Breeding was rock solid as well, making 11 stops, one for loss.

The Trojans’ next opponent will be tough as Southeast of Saline hosts Riley County next Friday. The Falcons are 4-2 overall, but most importantly, 3-0 in District play.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/5

October 5, 2019 9:33 am

HS FB Coaches Corner – 9/28

September 28, 2019 9:35 am

Southeast Cruises by St. Marys, Goes to 4-0

 7:01 am

KSHSAA Releases New Classifications

September 25, 2019 10:43 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Rolls Newton for 4th Straig...

Going into Senior Night, Salina Central senior Cooper Chard had no rushing touchdowns. The tailba...

October 12, 2019 Comments

Minneapolis No Match For Top-Ranked...

Sports News

October 11, 2019

Salina South No Match for Maize in ...

Sports News

October 11, 2019

Ell-Saline Pulls Out Thriller Over ...

Sports News

October 11, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Lippert Announces Layoffs...
October 11, 2019Comments
Topeka police say a 36-year-old woman with severe physical disabilities drowned in a whirlpool bath at a group home.
Butler Co. Officials Conc...
October 11, 2019Comments
Camaro Vandalized in Down...
October 11, 2019Comments
Abilene Fire Department C...
October 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH