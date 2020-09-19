Southeast of Saline Overpowers Ellsworth

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Southeast of Saline Trojans are 3-0.

Quarterback Jaxon Gebhardt scored four times, the Trojan offense accumulated 413 yards, and Southeast of Saline rolled past Ellsworth, 42-0, in Gypsum Friday night.

Southeast of Saline received little resistance, building a 34-0 halftime advantage. Gebhardt had both touchdowns in the first on runs of seven and nine yards.

Michael Murray opened the scoring in the second on a 79-yard punt return. Gebhardt wrapped up an impressive first half, throwing a 15-yard touchdown to Eli Harris and running past the goal line from two yards out.

Matthew Rodriguez had the lone touchdown in the second half on a one-yard plunge.

While the offense was rolling, the defense caged the Bearcats. Southeast of Saline gave up just 158 yards on 53 plays. Ellsworth was 2-of-8 on third downs and 0-for-3 on fourth downs. Southeast of Saline accounted for six tackles for loss.

Rodriguez paced the Trojans with 14 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Sterling Harp finished with six touchdowns, three for negative yardage.

Offensively, Gebhardt racked up 308 yards of total offense. Gebhardt was 13-of-17 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown. He ran 17 times for 151 yards and three TD’s. Rodriguez ran five times for 27 and and score.

Southeast of Saline visits Russell next Friday.