Southeast of Saline Improves to 3-0

Pat StrathmanSeptember 20, 2019

For the third time in the last four years, the Southeast of Saline Trojans are 3-0 to open a season.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt racked up nearly 300 total yards of offense, tailback Bryant Banks recorded four touchdowns, and the Trojans pounded the Russell Broncos, 52-10, in Gypsum Friday night. Southeast of Saline (3-0, 3-0 NCAA) started 4-0 in 2018, en route to an 8-2 mark.

The Trojans opened up the scoring with a 29-yard TD connection as Gebhardt found Banks for the score. Russell (0-3, 0-2) countered with a 23-yard field goal, ended the first trailing 8-3.

Southeast of Saline put up 44 unanswered points, 24 coming in the second quarter. Banks had a pair of one-yard TD runs, Gebhardt delivered a 13-yard pass to Raef Boley, and the Southeast of Saline defense added a safety, giving Southeast of Saline a 32-3 advantage at the break.

Southeast accumulated 422 total yards on 59 plays with 280 coming on the ground. Banks had 18 carries for 147 yards and three scores, adding that 29-yard TD reception. Gebhardt ran for 108 and a score on 15 totes. Gebhardt was 10-of-17 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next, Southeast of Saline goes to St. Marys to open up district play.

