A Coffeyville woman is pleading guilty after allegedly stealing from a customer’s bank account for over a decade.

Phyllis Lanning is accused of falsifying documents in order to take 150 thousand dollars from someone while working at Condon National Bank. She would then send counterfeit statements to the account owner. The theft was discovered when the account owner died.

Lanning faces fines and up to 20 years in prison.

Source: MetroSource News