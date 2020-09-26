Southeast Cruises to 4-0 After Blasting of Russell

For the seventh time under head coach Mitch Gebhardt, the Southeast of Saline Trojans are 4-0.

Running back Bryce Banks scored four times, Southeast of Saline’s defense limited Russell to 100 yards of offense, and the Trojans easily dispatched the Broncos, 60-0, Friday night in Russell.

Chase Poague set the tone with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt shortly followed with a 22-yard score.

The next four touchdowns belonged to Banks on runs of 10, 4, 5, and 35 yards. Gebhardt then bombed a 42-yard pass to Poague to wrap up an impressive 54-point blitzing by halftime.

Southeast of Saline’s final score came in the fourth off a 21-yard pass by Luke Gebhardt to Jase VanAmburg.

Banks paced the Trojans with 157 yards and four TD’s on 19 carries. Gebhardt was 8-of-11 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 10 times for 83 yards and a score. Poague registered three catches for 81 yards and a TD.

Defensively, Southeast of Saline surrendered just five first downs on the night. Russell was 1-of-10 on third downs. Southeast of Saline had eight tackles for loss.

Southeast of Saline travels to Colby next Friday for a battle of two 4-0 teams.