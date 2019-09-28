Salina, KS

Southeast Cruises by St. Marys, Goes to 4-0

Pat StrathmanSeptember 28, 2019

Mother Nature stole the spotlight in the fourth week of high school football, forcing postponements and making time changes.

Southeast of Saline’s offensive attack had no issues.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt recorded four touchdowns, tailback Bryant Banks had a pair of rushing to balance out the attack, and Southeast of Saline rolled to a 48-18 victory at St. Marys Friday evening to open district play. For the fifth time in the last seven years, the Trojans have started the campaign 4-0.

Banks opened up the scoring with back-to-back one-yard touchdown plunges before an 80-yard scoring run by St. Marys (0-4) to make the score 16-6 after one. Just one touchdown took place in the second as Gabhardt found Banks on a 20-yard pass. The Trojans’ defense stepped up, blanking the Bears and allowing Southeast of Saline to hold on to a 24-6 advantage at the half.

Gabhardt’s second TD throw almost put the game out of reach. His 16-yard delivery to receiver Seth Eklund put the Trojans on top, 32-6. However, the Bears clawed back to within 14 with a nine-yard TD pass and a two-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, trimming the margin to 32-18.

That’s when Southeast of Saline turned to the big play. Gebhardt found a seam and exploded 48 yards into the end zone, giving Southeast of Saline the victory.

Gebhardt had a huge night, going 15-of-22 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 24 times for 177 yards and a pair of scores. Banks finished with 74 yards and two TD’s on 23 carries.

Southeast of Saline returns to Gypsum to host the Rossville Bulldogs. Rossville fell to Riley County 34-15 Friday night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Zoo Mourns Loss of Lion
September 27, 2019Comments
Scammed on Facebook
September 27, 2019Comments
Car Stolen, Couple Strand...
September 27, 2019Comments
Sheriff: Man Tried to Ent...
September 27, 2019Comments

