Southeast Claims District Title with Pounding of Scott City

When Southeast of Saline looked at its 2020 schedule, the Trojans had a feeling the district title would come down to the last game of the regular season.

They were right, and they delivered.

Quarterback Jaxson Gebhardt scored three times, Southeast of Saline’s defense dominated all night, and the Trojans cruised to the Class 3A District 6 championship, pummeling Scott City 40-6 in Gypsum Friday night. With the win, Southeast of Saline completed the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record. Scott City dropped to 5-3.

Tailback Bryant Banks starred in the first quarter. The powerful back propelled Southeast to a 16-0 advantage after a pair of four-yard TD runs.

The lone score in the second came from Gebhardt as the signal caller delivered a six-yard touchdown pass to Chase Poague, expanding the margin to 24-0 at halftime.

Gebhardt didn’t stop there, turning to the ground for a 15-yard score in the third. Scott City countered with a 74-yard touchdown. Southeast of Saline wasn’t phased, sealing the game with a 13-yard touchdown scamper by Gebhardt.

Gebhardt finished with 91 yards on 22 carries with a pair of scores. He was 9-of-15 passing for 94 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Banks finished with 84 yards and two TD’s on 18 rushes.

Defensively, Southeast of Saline accumulated 11 tackles for loss. Matthew Rodriguez led with eight tackles, three for loss. Dawson Adams was a force, finishing with seven tackles and four for loss.

Southeast of Saline opens playoffs next week hosting the Clay Center Tigers. Clay Center finished fourth in district 5.