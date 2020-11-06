Southeast Advances to Quarterfinals for First Time since 2005

Southeast of Saline’s defense has been stellar all season.

That trend carried the Trojans to the 2020 Sectional round in the Class 3A state playoffs.

Southeast limited Marysville to around 150 yards with four forced turnovers, the offense pounded its way to 200-plus rushing yards, and the Trojans advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2005 with a 20-0 victory over the Bulldogs Friday night in Gypsum. The defense logged its fourth shutout of the season.

After a scoreless first, Southeast of Saline ended the scoring drought with a six-yard touchdown run by tailback Bryant Banks. Southeast cashed in on the two-point conversion, giving the Trojans an 8-0 advantage at halftime.

The next touchdown came on a big play. Quarterback Jaxson Gabhardt found space and broke the run for a 55-yard score. The Trojans were unable to get an addition two points, settling for a 14-0 cushion after three.

Southeast put the finishing touches on the contest as Banks sprinted to the end zone from 22 yards out in the final period.

Marysville registered just 156 yards on 46 plays with nine first downs. Luke Gebhardt, Chase Poague and Matthew Rodriguez each intercepted a pass. Rodriguez finished with 10 tackles. Landon Allen had nine stops, three for loss with a sack.

Offensively, Banks finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Gebhardt accumulated 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches.

Up next, Southeast of Saline travels to Wichita to face Collegiate. The Spartans are 9-1 after dispatching previously unbeaten Cheney 35-20.