South Student Athletes Make it Official

A couple of student athletes at Salina South High School signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon to continue their sports and academic careers at the collegiate level.

At the school’s Fall 2024 Signing Ceremony Hannah Gardner signed to play softball at Cloud County Community College, while Rylee Lambeth signed to bowl at Barton County Community College.

South Softball Coach Brea Vidrene told KSAL News Hannah’s talent on the field, and her leadership on and off the field, have played a big role in the team’s recent success.

Hannah told KSAL News she looks forward to continuing on to Cloud County. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Hannah-01.mp3

Before heading to college in Concordia, though, Hannah first has business to take care of before graduating from South in May. She’s looking forward to her senior season this spring.

South Bowling Coach Seth White told KSAL News Rylee has been a huge part of the team’s success since she was a freshman. She is just the second female bowler at South to roll a 300, and to win state.

Rylee told KSAL News bowling runs in her family, and she has been bowling entire life, starting at the age of three. There were several colleges that reached out to her, but Barton County stood out as the right fit.

Rylee is looking forward to her senior season at South, and building on the success she has already had.

Family and friends gathered at South to celebrate Rylee and Hannah’s success.