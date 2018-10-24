Salina, KS

South Robotics Team Advances to Regional Competition

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2018

The Salina South Robotics Team is one of six teams in Kansas advancing to a regional competition in Arkansas.

According to USD 305, the South team at Wichita State University in the BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Robotics Competition on October 20.

The “Current Events” competition required teams to retrieve garbage (plastic bottles, soup cans and plastic balls), determine the ocean current flow, retrieve a sea turtle, remove ingested trash from the turtle’s stomach and build an artificial reef all within a 3-minute time limit.

Salina South earned 4th place after an initial 37 rounds of competition between 32 teams. They advanced to the semi-final rounds with seven other teams and earned a 3rd place finish which advanced them to the Finals. Competing with three other teams they earned a 3rd place finish and the right to advance to the regional competition.

Kansas BEST sends six teams to the regional competition—the top three robot performance teams and the top three BEST award teams.

At the Frontier Trails Best Regional Championship the South Robotics Team will compete with 48 other teams from Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.  The event is scheduled for November 30/December 1 at the University of Arkansas in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

