South High Student Hit by Car

August 28, 2018

A Salina South High School student was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being hit by a car near the school.

According to Police Sergeant Brent Rupert, a 14-year-old female was crossing E. Magnolia Street at Edward when she was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old male student. Police say a driver in front of his car had stopped to allow the girl to cross the street.

As he came around that car to proceed eastward – he did not see the girl and hit her in an unpainted crosswalk.

She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center in serious condition but expected to be released today with abrasions and some bumps and bruises.

Police say the 1996 Pontiac Trans Am had some frontend damage and a broken windshield.

