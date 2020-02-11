South Girls Roll, Boys Falter Against Campus

A season ago, the Salina South Lady Cougars were stunned by Campus. The Colts pulled off the upset to open 2018-19.

South made sure Campus’ trip to Salina this year was far from enjoyable.

Senior Lauren Raubenstine poured in a career-high 13 points, South’s defense forced 18 turnovers, and the Cougars cruised to a 53-19 victory over Campus Tuesday night in Salina. South is back above .500, sporting an 8-7 mark, 4-4 in the AVCTL-I. Campus dropped to 1-14, 1-7.

The game started off with seven lead changes, settling with an 11-9 Campus cushion.

South flipped the switch. The Cougars scored the final 21 points of the half, holding Campus without a field goal in the second en route to a 30-11 advantage. South’s stout defensive effort continued after intermission as the Cougars pushed the margin out to 30-plus points, forcing a running clock in the final period.

Raubenstine connected on three treys to finish with 13 points. Junior Lizzy Franco chipped in a career-high seven points. Sophomore Kalysa Hamel matched her career best with nine points.

CAMPUS 64, SOUTH 55

Campus recipe for success: turnovers and offensive rebounds.

The top-ranked team in Class 6A stayed perfect, turning up the pressure in the second half and pushing Campus’ record to 15-0, 8-0 in AVCTL-I.

South (10-5, 5-3) primarily controlled the first half. Juniors Josh Jordan and Devon Junghans each drilled two threes, putting the Cougars on top 21-11 at the completion of the first period. Campus trimmed the margin down to six three times, but South had every answer, including a huge three from Jordan to keep South ahead, 34-23, at halftime.

Following halftime, Campus increased its defensive intensity. After making South cough the ball up six times in the first half, the Colts forced seven turnovers alone in the third period, sparking a 15-4 burst to put them ahead 40-38. Salina South hung tough, and had the ball with a one-point lead late in the third. One of the seven miscues took place with 10 seconds remaining, leading to a Campus bucket and a 46-45 Campus cushion going into the fourth.

Campus started the final period on an 8-0 run and didn’t look back, adding 11 more South turnovers on its way to victory. The Colts forced 18 second-half turnovers as the Cougars were plagued by 24 for the game.

Shawn Warrior paced the Colts with 18 points. Keither Florence added 17 and Sterling Chapman chipped in 16.

Jordan led the Cougar charge with 16 points. Junghans and junior AJ Johnson had 10 points each.

Salina South stays in town Friday, but the Cougars make the short trek to Salina Central for the Salina Showdown. Pregame begins at 5:45 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL and Y93.7.