South Girls Golf Qualifies for State

Pat StrathmanOctober 12, 2020

For the second straight year, the Salina South girls golf team is headed to state.

Sophomore Nina Frees and junior Zoe Norton powered the Cougars to a runner-up performance Monday afternoon at the Class 5A regional tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

In 2019, Salina South took third, winding up five strokes off second. This fall, Salina South carded a 382, edging Pittsburg by two strokes. Andover won the team title with a 360.

Frees shot an 8-over 79, a stroke away from forcing a three-way playoff with Andover Central’s Shauna Lee and Pittsburg’s Samantha Maceli. Norton recorded a 90, tying for seventh.

Senior Karlee Roudybush chipped in with a 97, claiming 16th. Sophomore Payton Phillips finished with a 116 to round out the scoring.

Salina Central’s top placer was senior Bridgit Conway, who took 19th with a 100. Senior Karter Fuller ended up in 20th with a 102. Senior Chloe White carded a 107 for 30th.

The Class 5A state tournament will take place next Monday and Tuesday at Salina Municipal Golf Course.

