South Girls Golf Opens 2020 with Strong Performance

Pat StrathmanSeptember 1, 2020

The Salina South girls golf team started the 2020 season with an impressive performance.

The Cougars placed second at the Hays Invitational. Salina South recorded a team score of 371, finishing behind Hays, which took the crown with a score of 335.

Zoe Norton nearly captured the individual championship, settling for second place. Norton shot an 81, one stroke from the champion Taleia McCrae of Hays.

Nina Frees wasn’t too far behind her teammate, taking fourth with an 84. Frees tied with three others.

Karlee Roudybush finished outside the top 10. Roudybush logged a 94.

Salina Central took seventh as a team with a 413. Chloe White led the way with a 98, good for 20th. Bridgit Conway placed 22nd with a 100.

