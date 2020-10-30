Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 46 °

South Ends Season at Kapaun

Pat StrathmanOctober 30, 2020

A season ago, the Kapaun Crusaders logged a 2-7 record. Going into the game Friday night, Kapaun sported a 6-1 mark, maybe the best turnaround in Kansas.

The Crusaders weren’t going to let the story come to an end.

Tailback/cornerback Cale Curtis scored three times, Salina South suffered from a plethora of miscues, and Kapaun cruised to a dominating 74-0 victory at Stryker Sports Complex. The Crusaders advanced to the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs while closing South’s season at 2-6.

South would get a first down on the first drive of the game after a catch by senior receiver Colin Schreiber. Two plays later, Schreiber would make another grab, except this time, Curtis stripped the ball away and returned it to the house for a touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Weston Fries turned the ball over the next drive, throwing an interception to Brandon Burr. Kapaun signal caller Andrew Gimino expanded the margin with an 18-yard strike to Tiger Jones. Curtis ended the opening stanza with TD runs of 14 and 3 yards, making the score 28-0 after one.

South’s defense found hard in the second period, but broke down on a pair of scores. Both were on quarterback scrambles. The first came from Kai Kunz on a 32-yard scramper. With little time remaining in the half, Gimino weaved through traffic and found the end zone for a 44-yard TD, putting Kapaun on top 42-0.

The second half would only get worse for Salina South. Three snaps went over the head of Fries that resulted in a pair of safeties and a touchdown for Kapaun. The Crusaders preserved the goose egg on the board for their fourth shutout of the season.

Salina South says goodbye to a handful of important seniors, but the future is bright with a young team returning for 2021.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2020 Area Volleyball Sub-State Results

October 24, 2020 10:48 pm

2020 Regional Cross Country Results

 10:29 pm

2020 State Football Brackets

 9:45 am

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 10/24

 9:33 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Ends Season at Kapaun

A season ago, the Kapaun Crusaders logged a 2-7 record. Going into the game Friday night, Kapaun spo...

October 30, 2020 Comments

Doniphan West Pulls Away Late to Cl...

Sports News

October 30, 2020

Central Mustangs Eliminated by Wich...

Sports News

October 30, 2020

Vikings Fall to Falcons in Riley Co...

Sports News

October 30, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

More Classroom Time For S...
October 30, 2020Comments
OCCK Transportation Facil...
October 30, 2020Comments
10th Most Wanted Arrest
October 30, 2020Comments
Winning Lottery Ticket St...
October 30, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH