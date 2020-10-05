Salina, KS

South Claims 2020 AVCTL-I Girls Tennis Title

Pat StrathmanOctober 5, 2020

Salina South girls tennis is back on top in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division I.

The Cougars edged Maize by one point to win their first AVCTL-I girls tennis championship since 2016. Salina South accumulated 40 points. Maize finished with 39 while Hutch was close behind with 38.

Illiana Armbrust and Alexxa Nunemaker continued their impressive 2020, claiming the doubles championship. Armbrust and Nunemaker took down Madeline Wilkinson and Morgan O’Brien of Maize South, 7-5, 6-1. Emma Shulda and Katen Putnam followed with a sixth-place showing.

Tess Daily powered her way to the singles title match. Top-seeded Gracie Foster of Hutch won the match, 6-1, 6-2. Teammate Laura Brucker settled for eighth.

Salina South now prepares for the Class 5A regional tournament on Saturday at Maize South.

