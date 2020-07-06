Salina, KS

SOURCES: Chiefs and Mahomes Agree to Monster 10-Year Extension

Jeremy BohnJuly 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes won’t be going anywhere. Not for a long, long time.

Sources are saying that the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a 10-year extension–expected to be the richest in NFL history.

This deal will keep Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 season as it will tie in with his final two years of his rookie contract making it ultimately a 12 year agreement. It could be worth north of $400 million.

Official numbers of the extension have not yet been released.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

