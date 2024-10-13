Souper Bowl Planning Underway

Organizers are already planning for one of the largest food gathering efforts of the year in Kanas, the Souper Bowl of Hope.

The event is organized by those who organize Project Salina. The Project Salina board invites everyone to join in the effort of gathering 59,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 59, from Saturday, Jan. 25th, 2025 through Saturday, Feb. 8th, 2025.

A $30 cash donation enables them to purchase 50 cans of soup.

The Souper Bowl of Hope and Project Salina are two distinct fundraisers. While both are organized by the Project Salina board and support the same agencies, they are managed through separate accounts.

Project Salina and the Souper Bowl of Hope play a vital role in ensuring that the Salina community receives nutritious and high-quality food.

Volunteers will collect cash/food donations at all three Salina Dillon’s locations on these dates/times: