“Souper Bowl” Kicks Off Later This Month

Later this month a super effort to collect soup for the hungry in Salina kicks off. The Project Salina board invites the citizens of Salina to participate in the “Souper Bowl of Hope”.

The event is organized by those who organize Project Salina. The Project Salina board invites everyone to join in the effort of gathering 59,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 59, from Saturday, Jan. 25th, 2025 through Saturday, Feb. 8th, 2025.

A $30 cash donation enables them to purchase 50 cans of soup.

The Souper Bowl of Hope and Project Salina are two distinct fundraisers. While both are organized by the Project Salina board and support the same agencies, they are managed through separate accounts.

Project Salina and the Souper Bowl of Hope play a vital role in ensuring that the Salina community receives nutritious and high-quality food.

Volunteers will be collecting cash and food donations at all three Salina Dillon’s locations during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 25 (10am-6pm)

Sunday, Jan. 26 (1pm-5pm)

Saturday, Feb. 1 (10am-6pm)

Sunday, Feb. 2 (1pm-5pm)

Saturday, Feb. 8 (10am-6pm)

If you’d like to volunteer to help collect donations at Dillon’s locations, please email [email protected] to schedule a time.

To donate to the Souper Bowl of Hope, you can mail a check (payable to Souper Bowl of Hope) to Souper Bowl, PO Box 2861, Salina, KS 67402-2861. Alternatively, you can take cash or checks to Central National Bank (454 S. Ohio, near Water’s True Value). Please label the envelope with “Kristina Litchman, Souper Bowl,” and include your name so we can credit your donation. You can drop it off in the drive-through or inside.