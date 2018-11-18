Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 25 °

Sound of the Season, Kettle Campaign Begins

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2018

It’s a sign of the season. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway.

According to the agency, the campaign began over the weekend with a kind of “soft opening”. Kettles and bell ringers began at four locations around Salina.

The Kettle Campaign will launch fully on “Black Friday”, this Friday November 23rd.

Red kettles and bell ringers this year will be stationed at 15 locations around Salina. Bell ringer are out daily, except for Sundays.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year. According to Captain Lynn Lopez, there seems to be a greater need this year. “We are seeing an increase in particular in our evening meal service with increasing numbers of homeless coming in to get a hot meal”.

The goal of the Kettle Campaign this year is to collect $98,000.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed.  It is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Roxanne Matous at the Salina Salvation Army, or volunteer online at Register to Ring.

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through Christmas Eve.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Sound of the Season, Kettle Campaig...

It's a sign of the season. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway. According to th...

November 18, 2018 Comments

Drowsy Driver Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

November 18, 2018

VIDEO: 32nd Toy Run Roars Across Sa...

Top News

November 18, 2018

Les Miles named football coach at K...

Sports News

November 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Drowsy Driver Hurt in Cra...
November 18, 2018Comments
Van Rolls in Weather-Rela...
November 18, 2018Comments
Earthquakes Shake Area
November 18, 2018Comments
Salina Woman Wins $1,000 ...
November 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH