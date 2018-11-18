Sound of the Season, Kettle Campaign Begins

It’s a sign of the season. The Salina Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is underway.

According to the agency, the campaign began over the weekend with a kind of “soft opening”. Kettles and bell ringers began at four locations around Salina.

The Kettle Campaign will launch fully on “Black Friday”, this Friday November 23rd.

Red kettles and bell ringers this year will be stationed at 15 locations around Salina. Bell ringer are out daily, except for Sundays.

The Kettle Campaign is the organization’s single largest fund raiser. It funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year. According to Captain Lynn Lopez, there seems to be a greater need this year. “We are seeing an increase in particular in our evening meal service with increasing numbers of homeless coming in to get a hot meal”.

The goal of the Kettle Campaign this year is to collect $98,000.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed. It is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Roxanne Matous at the Salina Salvation Army, or volunteer online at Register to Ring.

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through Christmas Eve.