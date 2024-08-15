Sorghum Field Day Planned in Bavaria

A collaborative effort between the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission , Kansas State University Department of Plant Pathology, and K-State Research and Extension is bringing forth the Sorghum Connection field day series. This program will provide producers with information on stalk rot management, hybrid selection, fertility, and other cropping systems practices to improve producer productivity and profitability all showcased through on-farm research trials.

The series kicks off with three field days across the state:

Bavaria Field Day: Sept. 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (1.25 miles west of Bavaria and north ¾ mile on South Powers Rd.)

Sept. 4, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (1.25 miles west of Bavaria and north ¾ mile on South Powers Rd.) Dighton Field Day: Sept. 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ( Hineman Farms ; 1 mile north of Dighton at the intersection of Rd. 160 and Highway 23)

Sept. 11, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ( ; 1 mile north of Dighton at the intersection of Rd. 160 and Highway 23) Russell Field Day: Sept. 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (Corner of N. Copeland St. and E. State St.)

“Our hope is to bring multi-disciplinary, data-driven information to Kansas sorghum producers to help improve on-farm productivity and profitability. At each location, we have established over 20 hybrids, stalk rot management trials, and fungicide and cropping system studies,” says Dr. Rodrigo Onofre, who leads the program.

Industry leaders and representatives will share their expertise during the events. Speakers include Lucas Haag, Ph.D., Associate Professor at Kansas State University in the Department of Agronomy; Craig Dinkel and Jay Wisbey, Extension Agents for K-State Research and Extension; Dr. Rodrigo Onofre and Leticia Viera, M.S., from the Sorghum Connection team at Kansas State University in the Department of Plant Pathology; and additional industry representatives.

“To say that the Sorghum Connection team is excited for this new series is an understatement,” says Kansas Grain Sorghum Director of Communications and Outreach Maddy Meier. “We are proud to have put together a new generation of field days that have been built upon producer input, meaning this series is truly put on for farmers, by farmers.”

Attendance is free, but registration is required at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2gdnuCkMk0upad0. Visit www.ksgrainsorghum.org for updates and more information.