Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Power ball is at a billion dollars. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $433.1 million.

According to the lottery, it ranks as the eighth largest in Powerball history and the largest U.S. lottery jackpot offered so far in 2026.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 U.S. states, including Kansas. They are also sold the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

_ _ _

Top 10 Powerball® Jackpots