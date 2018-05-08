Son Shreds Father’s Property

A father calls authorities after discovering his son had trashed a house he was allowing him to live in.

Salina Police arrested 25-year-old Benjamin Platten on Monday on a charge of felony damage to property.

Platten told officers he had ‘anger issues,’ as they walked through a home in the 800 block of Sheridan that had significant damage in every room.

Police allege that sometime between May 1 and May 7, Platten tore off most of the sheetrock from the walls and ceiling inside the home. They say he also broke multiple windows, ripped off the front door and frame of the entryway and caused water damage in some rooms.

Early estimates on loss and damages are listed at over $15,000.