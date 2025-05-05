Son Hits Dad with Sledgehammer

A Saline County man was arrested after allegedly hitting his father in the head with a sledgehammer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Steven H. Weis was arrested on Friday morning after an argument at a rural home turned violent.

Deputies report that the 69-year-old victim was in the yard, bleeding and going in and out of consciousness when authorities arrived at the home in the 3000 block of North House Road.

Investigators allege that Weis used a long handled sledgehammer to hit his dad, then left in the man’s truck. He’s now facing multiple charges that could include attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.