Solomon splits with Bennington

Jackson SchneiderDecember 8, 2021

Boys: Solomon 74 – Bennington 45

Makaen Hastings led all scorers with a stellar 26 points in the game, and the Gorillas raced out to a large lead and would ride that to their second-straight win. Caden Acosta, 15, and Dylan Hynes, 11, also scored in double-figures for Solomon, who shot 10-for-26 from three point range in the win. Bennington was held to just 35% from the field, and 2-for-18 from deep by a suffocating Gorilla defense.

Girls: Bennington 49 – Solomon 22

The Solomon Gorilla’s traveled north of I-70 to tangle with the Bennington Bulldogs on Tuesday and dropped the non-conference contest 49-22.  “This was really a tough matchup for us..as they started a veteran line-up that included 6’1” senior Olivia Lawson. We tried to “sit on her” in the low post to keep her from just muscling our freshman post on the low block, and for the most part we did a pretty good job of making it hard for her to catch it and score from three feet. But, in doing that we gave up the perimeter shot and Bennington did a good job of making us pay for that by knocking in 5 three pointers,” Solomon head coach Bill Scheef Stated.
“The final score will not reflect it, but we did improve in some areas and those will be part of our one step at a time approach. We need to focus one staying positive and embrace the journey.  No one said this was going to be easy. Basketball is a unique game that incorporates many skills, add to that the fact your opposition can climb up into your grill makes it all doubly tough. ” Scheef added. “Success in Life is defined by how well you handle adversity and
disappointment. It’s easy to cut down the nets or celebrate win after win after win.  The challenge is to come back the next day and the next day to practice with a good attitude and effort after you have humbled on the court. That takes
a special person and it’s those kids who can handle that will also be able to
handle life.”  Scheef commented.
Solomon who was lead in scoring by Kiera Smith (Fr) with 7 points, will open their home season at 6:00 Thursday versus the Ell Saline Cardinals.

