Solomon Outlasts Wakefield to go to 2-0

For the fourth consecutive season, the Solomon Gorillas are 2-0.

Quarterback Alex Herbel accumulated 162 total yards of offense, Solomon’s defense shut down Wakefield in the fourth quarter, and the Gorillas held on for a 32-28 victory over the Bombers.

Solomon wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Dylan Hynes scored from one-yard out 2:52 into the game. Spencer Coup then forced a fumble, recovered by Lucas Newcomer, increasing the margin to 12-0 with 4:52 to play in the first.

Wakefield answered quickly with a 70-yard kickoff return by Alec Vann, trimming the deficit to 14-8. Solomon turned to Herbel for the equalizer, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to Dawson Duryea, putting Solomon on top 20-8. Wakefield capped off the high-scoring opening stanza with a three-yard touchdown pass by Alec Vann to Konner Murphy.

The Gorillas would have the final score of the first half via a seven-yard run by Herbel with 11:34 to go. Solomon went into the lockerroom with a 26-14 advantage.

The third quarter belonged to Wakefield as the Bombers took a lead. Vann first scored from six yards out and then hooked up with Murphy on an eight-yard TD connection. The two-point conversion failed, but the Bombers were up 28-26 at the end of three.

Solomon didn’t back down. Hynes ran past the goal line for a four-yard score, propelling the Gorillas to a narrow 32-28 advantage with 8:55 remaining in the contest. The defense did its job, blanking the Bombers to secure the win.

Herbel was 4-of-7 passing for 48 yards. He also ran 20 times for 114 yards. Hynes settled with 16 carries for 64. The dynamic duo also had an excellent day defensively, combining for 19 tackles. Simon Smith chipped in with nine stops as well.

Next Friday, Solomon hosts Lost Springs-Centre. The Cougars didn’t play Friday night because of a cancellation.